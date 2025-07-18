India Women's Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Poised For Historic Career Milestone As Women In Blue Prepare For 2nd ODI Against England

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the 1st ODI match of the series against England Women | Image: AP

England Women vs India Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt-led England will square off against Harmanpreet Kaur's India in the second ODI match of the series, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, on Saturday, July 19th.

Currently, the Women in Blue lead the three-match ODI series by 1-0, with two more games remaining. India Women have come into the 50-over series after sealing a 4-1 win in the five-match T20I series against England.

In the 1st ODI match of the series, India clinched a four-wicket triumph over England on July 16th, at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. India allrounder Deepti Sharma was named the 'Player of the Match' following her unbeaten 62-run knock during the run chase. Deepti hammered three fours and one six during his time on the crease.

On the other hand, Harmanpreet Kaur scored 17 runs from 27 balls at a strike rate of 62.96.

Harmanpreet Kaur On Cusp Of Achieving New Career Milestone

As India prepare to take on England in the second ODI match of the series at the iconic Lord's, the Women in Blue captain Harmanpreet Kaur is just 40 runs behind to achieve a new career milestone in the Women's ODIs.

Harmanpreet Kaur is just 40 runs away from crossing the 4000-run mark in her ODI career, as she is set to become the third Indian Women's cricketer to achieve the milestone.

As of now, Mithali Raj (7805 runs) and Smriti Mandhana (4501 runs) could only cross the 4000-run mark in the 50-over format.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Stats In Women's ODIs

Harmanpreet Kaur made her ODI debut in 2009 against Pakistan at Bowral. Following that, the 36-year-old played 147 ODIs and 127 innings, scoring 3960 runs at an average of 37.35, and a strike rate of 75.19.

In the ODIs, Harmanpreet smashed six centuries and 19 half-centuries.

Not just with the bat, but the 36-year-old also picked up 31 wickets at an economy rate of 5.28 and a bowling average of 48.64.