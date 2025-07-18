India Batter Pratika Rawal & England Squad Face ICC's Wrath Over Code Of Conduct Infraction In Two Separate Incidents

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has imposed sanctions on Indian batter Pratika Rawal for an on-field incident which could have been avoided. The Council has also penalised the Nat Svciver Brunt-led England for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the first ODI match between India Women and England Women at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Pratika Rawal Fined By ICC For Avoidable Physical Contact With England Players

India Women began the away ODI series against England Women with an absolute cracker, securing a four-wicket win to establish early dominance in the series. After the T20Is, England has been put under pressure once again in the 50-over format after the visitors' fifth-wicket partnership did wonders for the side.

However, the International Cricket Council has imposed sanctions on Pratika Rawal and the entire England squad after they were found guilty of a code breach.

The ICC has penalised batter Pratika Rawal for an incident involving England's Lauren Filer. As per the official statement, the Indian opener had made "avoidable physical contact" with the English bowler while running for a single between the wickets in the 18th over.

Rawal once again made "avoidable contact" when she bumped shoulders with Sophie Ecclestone when she was walking off the field after being dismissed. The Indian opener was fined 10% of her match fee

Pratika Rawal has also been handed a demerit point to her disciplinary record, and it was her first offence in 24 months.

England Women Fined For Maintaining Slow Over Rate

The Nat Sciver-Brunt-led England Cricket Team has also been found guilty of maintaining a slow over rate. The English side was found one over short of the target "after time allowances were taken into consideration." As a result, England were fined five per cent of their match fees.

England captain Nat Sciver Brunt and India batter Pratika Rawal have accepted the sanctions imposed by match referee Sarah Bartlett, leading to no requirement for a formal hearing.