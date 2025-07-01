IND-W Vs ENG-W, 2nd T20I: Venue, Predicted XIs, Time, Pitch Report, Here's All You Need To Know

India Women during the first T20I match of the series against England Women | Image: X/@BCCIWomen

England Women vs India Women: Smriti Mandhana-led India Women will square off against Nat Sciver-Brunt's England Women in the second T20I match of the series, at County Ground in Bristol, on Tuesday, July 1st.

The second match of the series will kick off at 11 PM IST.

Currently, India Women took a lead in the series after a dominating triumph over England in the first game by 97 runs.

It was Indian batter Smriti Mandhana who was named the 'Player of the Match' following her powerful 112-run knock in the first inning.

The Women in Blue had a kickstart to the match after a 77-run opening stand from Shafali Verma (20 runs from 22 balls) and Smriti Mandhana (112 runs from 62 balls). Later, it was Harleen Deol's clutch knock of 43 runs from 23 balls that propelled India Women to 210/5 in the first inning.

Lauren Bell led the English bowling attack with her three-wicket haul. Em Arlott and Sophie Ecclestone also picked one wicket each in their respective spell.

During the run chase, India's spin attack rattled the English batting lineup. Nat Sciver-Brunt was the only leading run scorer among her teammates, scoring 66 runs from 42 balls. No other batter could make a mark in the game.

Shree Charani's four-wicket haul helped India bowl out England at 113, clinching a 97-run victory for the Women in Blue. Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav also bagged two wickets each in their respective spell.

The 97-run loss was England Women's biggest defeat margin in T20Is. Meanwhile, it was India's fourth-highest win margin in T20Is.

IND-W Vs ENG-W, 2nd T20I: Venue And Time

England Women will lock horns against India Women at the County Ground in Bristol, on Tuesday, July 1st. The second match of the series will kick off at 11 PM IST.

IND-W Vs ENG-W, 2nd T20I: Predicted XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Deepti Sharma, N Sree Charani.

England Women: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Tasmin Beaumont, Amy Jones (Wk), Alice Capsey, Em Arlott, Charlie Dean, Issy Wong, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

IND-W Vs ENG-W, 2nd T20I: Pitch Report