IND W vs ENG W 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Women vs England Women In India?

With the series tied at 1-1, India Women will face off against England Women in a series decider at the Riverside Stadium, Durham. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. already wrapped up the T20I series earlier and will be seeking to get the job done in the penultimate ODI game.

England Women Put Up A Valiant Display In 2nd ODI

The Women In Blue continued their strong show in the ODI series, winning the first match convincingly. But a rain-curtailed second ODI match saw the top order collapse as England restricted them to a paltry 143 runs. Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 42 runs while Deepti Sharma contributed with 30 runs. Sophie Ecclestone picked up three wickets, dismissing Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet and Richa Ghosh.

In reply, England didn't face any issue, and as per the Duckworth-Lewis rule, they put on 116 runs and won the match by 8 wickets.

IND W vs ENG W 3rd ODI Live Streaming

Where will the India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match be held?

The 3rd ODI between India Women and England Women will take place at the Riverside Ground in Durham.

At what time will the India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match start?

The 3rd ODI between India Women and England Women will begin at 5:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match in India?

The live telecast of the 3rd ODI between India Women and England Women will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match in India?