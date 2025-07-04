Republic World
  • IND-W Vs ENG-W, 3rd T20I: Venue, Predicted XIs, Time, Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know

Updated 4 July 2025 at 19:21 IST

India Women will take on England in the 3rd T20I match of the five-game series, at Kennington Oval in London, on July 4th, Friday.

Reported by: Aniket Datta
India Women celebrate win over England in 2nd T20I match of the series
India Women celebrate win over England in 2nd T20I match of the series | Image: X/@BCCIWomen

England Women vs India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women will square off against Tammy Beaumont's England in the third T20I match of the five-game series, at the Kennington Oval in London, on Friday, July 4th.

The match between India and England will kick off at 11:35 PM IST. Meanwhile, the toss will take place at 11:05 PM IST.

ALSO READ: Harmanpreet Kaur And Co. Breach 'Fortress Bristol' Hours Before IND vs ENG 2nd Test, India Women Script Historic Feat On English Soil For First Time

Currently, India Women are leading the five-match series by 2-0 after two consecutive wins in the first two games in Nottingham and Bristol, respectively. The Women in Blue will be aiming to win the upcoming game and clinch the series.

In the first match of the series, India Women sealed a stunning 97-run win over England. Smriti Mandhana was named the 'Player of the Match' in Nottingham, following her 112-run knock. Mandhana's century helped India to dominate England from the first inning. However, in the second inning, the Indian spin attack led by Shree Charani bowled out England at 113, as the host failed to build a solid partnership. Shree Charani picked up four wickets in her four-over spell and gave just 12 runs.

ALSO READ: ENG W vs IND W: Nat Sciver-Brunt To Miss 3rd T20I Against India, Tammy Beaumont To Captain England In Her Absence

The 97-run win over England boosted India's confidence in the T20I series. In the second match of the series, the Women in Blue sealed a 24-run triumph over England on July 1st. At County Ground, Amanjot Kaur was named the 'Player of the Match' for her all-around performance in the game. In the first inning, Amanjot Kaur's unbeaten 63-run knock propelled India to 181/4.

During the run chase, Shree Charani led the bowling attack with his two-wicket haul. Amanjot also bagged one wicket in her three-over spell and restricted England to 157/7, clinching a 24-run triumph.

Before the start of the third match of the T20I, England faced a massive blow as their captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt, was left out of the third T20I game after suffering a left groin injury during the second T20I match. In the absence of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Tammy Beaumont will lead the English side.

IND-W Vs ENG-W, 3rd T20I: Venue And Time

England Women will lock horns against India Women at the Kennington Oval in London on Friday, July 4th. The third match of the series will kick off at 11:35 PM IST.

IND-W Vs ENG-W, 3rd T20I: Predicted XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Deepti Sharma, N Sree Charani.

England Women: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Paige Scholfield, Tamsin Beaumont (C), Amy Jones (Wk), Alice Capsey, Em Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer.

IND-W Vs ENG-W, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming

The third match of the five-game series between India and England will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV website and app. The crucial fixture will also be telecast on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

