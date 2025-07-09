IND-W Vs ENG-W, 4th T20I: Venue, Predicted XIs, Time, Pitch Report, Here's All You Need To Know

Team India players celebrate the wicket of England's Amy Jones during the 2nd Women's T20I match | Image: AP

England Women vs India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will take on Tammy Beaumont's England in the fourth T20I match of the five-game series, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, on Wednesday, July 9th.

Currently, India Women lead the five-match series 2-1 against England.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill Biggest Gainer In Latest ICC Test Rankings As England Batter Harry Brook Reclaims Top Spot

India clinched two back-to-back wins in the first and second matches of the series. However, in the third T20I game, England sealed a five-run victory over India at Kennington Oval in London.

In the third T20I match of the series, English batting allrounder Sophia Dunkley was named the 'Player of the Match' following her blitz knock in London.

Sophia Dunkley played a 75-run knock from 53 balls at a strike rate of 141.51. She hammered 7 fours and one six during her time on the crease.

It was England's 137-run opening stand between Sophia Dunkley (75 runs from 53 balls) and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (66 runs from 42 balls) which helped the hosts power to 171/9 in the first inning.

Arundhati Reddy and Deepti Sharma led the Indian bowling attack with their three-wicket hauls. Shree Charani also bagged two wickets in her four-over spell.

During the run chase, Smriti Mandhana (56 runs from 49 balls) and Shafali Verma (47 runs from 25 balls) solidified an 85-run opening partnership for the Women in Blue, but it was not enough for the Indians to clinch a win.

The England bowling attack displayed a stunning performance as they successfully restricted the Indian batters to 166/5, clinching a five-run victory in London on July 4th.

England suffered a major blow before the start of the third T20I match as skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt suffered a groin injury, which forced him out of the T20I series.

IND-W Vs ENG-W, 4th T20I: Venue And Time

England Women will lock horns against India Women at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, on Wednesday, July 9th. The fourth match of the series will kick off at 11 PM IST.

IND-W Vs ENG-W, 4th T20I: Predicted XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Deepti Sharma, N Sree Charani.

England Women: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Paige Scholfield, Tamsin Beaumont (C), Amy Jones (Wk), Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer.

IND-W Vs ENG-W, 4th T20I: Pitch Report

Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford is going to host a women's T20I match after 13 years. The last time England locked horns against the West Indies in 2012, the hosts clinched a comfortable win over the Caribbeans. Following that, no women's T20I match has taken place in Manchester.