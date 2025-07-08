Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt To Return From Injury, Sophie Ecclestone Set For Comeback As England Announces 15-Woman Squad For India ODIs

Nat Sciver-Brunt is caught out by India's Harmanpreet Kaur during the second Women's International T20 Match between England and India at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol | Image: PA via AP

The England Cricket team has announced their ODI squad for the upcoming 50-over series against India Women. The board has announced multiple comebacks, as stars like Maia Bouchier and Lauren Filer have been announced as a part of the unit. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt would be in action for the first time since the groin injury she sustained during the India T20Is.

India Women and England Women have delivered some electric showdowns in limited-overs cricket. Both sides are putting everything on the line in the first part of the white-ball series. After the T20I series, all eyes would be on ODIs, where IND-W and ENG-W would lock horns in 50-over action. The hosts have announced their ODI squad for the upcoming series.

England Cricket has announced the women's ODI squad, consisting of 15 cricketers, for the three-match ODI series against India. Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt will be back in action following the groin injury she suffered during the T20I series. Spinner Sophie Ecclestone would make his comeback in women's ODIs after missing out on the West Indies series. Right-arm fast bowler Lauren Filer would make her first appearance since the Ashes. She had suffered a knee injury, which kept her out of action. Flier is expected to make her comeback in the upcoming India ODIs.

Maia Bouchier, the top-order batter, has earned a recall to the England Women’s squad and is expected to feature in the upcoming ODI series.

England Women's Squad For ODI Series Against India Women: Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Linsey Smith.

The India Women have a 2-1 lead in the away T20I series against England Women. The Indian side displayed sheer brilliance in the first two matches. Despite not having skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in the series opener match, IND-W put up a clinical effort against England, courtesy of Smriti Mandhana's historic knock. The Indian side picked up a win in the second T20I to gain an advantage before England clinched a win in the 3rd T20I.