IND-W Vs ENG-W, 5th T20I: Venue, Predicted XIs, Time, Pitch Report, Here's All You Need To Know

India Women vs England Women: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will take on Tammy Beaumont's England in the fifth and final of the ongoing Women's T20I series, at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Saturday, July 12th.

India Women have already clinched the series after winning the first, second, and fourth matches. As of now, England has clinched only the third T20I match of the series.

Currently, India lead the series by 3-1. The Women in Blue will be looking forward to the end of the series on a winning note.

The Women in Blue started the series with a dominating 97-run win, boosting their confidence. Following that, they went on to clinch the second match by 24 runs.

In the third T20I match, England clinched a five-run victory over India Women. However, in the fourth T20I game, the Harmanpreet Kaur side clinched a dominating six-wicket win to clinch the series.

India opener Smriti Mandhana is the highest run-scorer in the T20I series, scoring 213 runs at a strike rate of 137.42 from four matches. Jemimah Rodrigues is the second-highest run-scorer with 107 runs from four matches at a strike rate of 133.75 and an average of 35.67.

On the other hand, India spinner Shree Charani is the highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps from four matches at an average of 11.30. Deepti Sharma is the second-highest wicket-taker with seven scalps at a bowling average of 16.86.

England Women suffered a blow after the second match of the series as their captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt, was ruled out of the series due to an injury.

In the absence of Sciver-Brunt, Tammy Beaumont is leading England Women in the T20I match series.

IND-W Vs ENG-W, 5th T20I: Venue And Time

England Women will lock horns against India Women at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 12th. The fifth match of the series will kick off at 11:05 PM IST.

IND-W Vs ENG-W, 5th T20I: Predicted XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (Wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Deepti Sharma, N Sree Charani.

England Women: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Paige Scholfield, Tamsin Beaumont (C), Amy Jones (Wk), Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer.

IND-W Vs ENG-W, 5th T20I: Pitch Report