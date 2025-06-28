IND-W vs ENG-W: Smriti Mandhana Shines Bright With Historic W-T20I Century Against England At Trent Bridge

Updated 28 June 2025 at 21:10 IST
Smriti Mandhana, Team India women's stand-in skipper, has displayed incredible grit against England Women. The Indian batter put pressure on the English women while notching up her maiden hundred in the women's T20Is. Mandhana has done a brilliant job in the game with her ton, which she picked up in 51 balls at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
As Team India women faced off England in T20Is at Trent Bridge, Smriti Mandhana stepped up as the stand-in skipper amid Harmanpreet Kaur absence due to a head injury. The opening batter did a fine job, putting pressure on England while leading from the front. Mandhana forged a clinical partnership with Harleen Deol and Team India Women sailed through in the first innings. Despite losing out on Shafali Verma, Smriti held composure while Harleen contributed well for the Women in Blue in T20Is.
Team India's Stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana reached three figures for the first time in T20Is, scoring hundred runs in just 51 balls. In the fourth ball of the 16th over, Smriti stepped out and drove the fullish ball outside off towards extra cover and beats the fielder as the ball raced towards the boundary line.
Mandhana took of her helmet and lifted her bat in celebration. She raised her arms and had a massive grin on her face after securing her maiden W-T20I hundred.
Smriti Mandhana's maiden W-T20I ton has put her in the history books as she has not notched up centuries in all three formats of the game. Only a handful of women cricketers have managed to score centuries in all three formats. The rest of them are Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney. Mandhana is now the fifth to do so.
After Smriti Mandhana's dismissal, Team India suffered a late collapse in the final few overs as Richa Ghosh was dismissed at just 12 runs. Jemimah Rodrigues fell at a two-ball duck, adding up to India women's woes as England picked up some steam. Amanjot and Deepti Sharma held on as they helped India reach 210 runs on the scoreboard.
