IND-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming Details: Here's How To Watch India and New Zealand's ICC World Cup Warm-Up Match

The Indian women's team led by Harmanpreet Kaur will kickstart their ODI World Cup campaign on September 30, 2025. Prior to their World Cup opener, India will play against New Zealand in their World Cup warm-up fixture. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side played their first warm-up game against Nat Sciver-Brunt's England, and they were defeated by 153 runs. India will look to get their plans in place before the start of their campaign.

India recently played a three-match ODI series against Australia and lost it by 2-1. The 'Women in Blue' are being considered as one of the favourites to win the marquee tournament, and they now have a chance of accomplishing this goal in front of their home crowd.

India Women vs New Zealand Women, World Cup Warm-Up Match Live Streaming Details

When will the India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup Warm-Up Match be played?

The India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup warm-up match will be played on Saturday, September 27.

At what time will the India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup Warm-Up Match match get underway?

The India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup warm-up match will get underway at 3 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

ALSO READ | Abhishek Sharma Goes Past Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In Elusive T20I Lists, Here Are The Records Made During IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Game

Where will the India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup Warm-Up Match match be played?

The India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup warm-up match will take place at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup Warm-Up Match match in India?

The India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup warm-up match will not be televised.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup Warm-Up Match in India?

The India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup warm-up match will not be live streamed.

What are the squads for the India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup Warm-Up Match

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare