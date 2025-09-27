Updated 27 September 2025 at 12:47 IST
IND-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming Details: Here's How To Watch India and New Zealand's ICC World Cup Warm-Up Match
Harmanpreet Kaur's India will lock horns with New Zealand in their last warm-up game. India kickstart their World Cup campaign with a match against Sri Lanka on September 30, 2025
The Indian women's team led by Harmanpreet Kaur will kickstart their ODI World Cup campaign on September 30, 2025. Prior to their World Cup opener, India will play against New Zealand in their World Cup warm-up fixture. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side played their first warm-up game against Nat Sciver-Brunt's England, and they were defeated by 153 runs. India will look to get their plans in place before the start of their campaign.
India recently played a three-match ODI series against Australia and lost it by 2-1. The 'Women in Blue' are being considered as one of the favourites to win the marquee tournament, and they now have a chance of accomplishing this goal in front of their home crowd.
India Women vs New Zealand Women, World Cup Warm-Up Match Live Streaming Details
When will the India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup Warm-Up Match be played?
- The India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup warm-up match will be played on Saturday, September 27.
At what time will the India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup Warm-Up Match match get underway?
- The India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup warm-up match will get underway at 3 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
Where will the India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup Warm-Up Match match be played?
- The India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup warm-up match will take place at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup Warm-Up Match match in India?
- The India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup warm-up match will not be televised.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup Warm-Up Match in India?
- The India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup warm-up match will not be live streamed.
What are the squads for the India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup Warm-Up Match
- India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare
- New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu
