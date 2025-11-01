Harmanpreet Kaur Makes Heartfelt Admission On Eve Of Historic Women's World Cup Final Against South Africa: 'We Know How It Feels To Lose'

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket semi final match between India and Australia at DY Patil Stadium | Image: AP

India Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur has made a move assessment on the eve of the ICC Women's World Cup Final, saying that they would love to have the sweet taste of World Cup success after being on the losing end multiple times.

The Indian Women's Cricket Team clawed its way into the semi-final and defeated the mad titans Australia to march into the ICC Women's World Cup Final in Navi Mumbai.

Harmanpreet Kaur Delivers Emotional Message Ahead of Women’s World Cup Final vs South Africa

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women will face off against South Africa Women, led by Laura Wolvaard, and history will be made at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

After years of dominance led by Australia-W and England-W, a new champion will be crowned as IND-W and SA-W are looking to secure their maiden Women's ODI World Cup title.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur is hopeful that Sunday will be a special day for the team, as they have put in the hard work and they are looking to get everything done.

“We know how it feels to lose. But we are looking forward to how it feels to win. Hopefully, tomorrow is a special day for us. We have done a lot of hard work, and it's only about getting everything done tomorrow for the team.

“We have been talking about that whenever we have enjoyed and given our best, we always get positive results,” Harmanpreet said to the reporters on the eve of the final.

The Indian Women's captain added that it is a proud moment for the entire side and is also assured that the entire country is proud of the way they played the last two matches.

India-W And South Africa-W Look To Make History In The Women's CWC Final

The Indian Women's Cricket Team will make their third appearance in the final. They lost to Australia by 98 runs the first time, and in their second finals appearance, they were defeated by England by nine runs to lift the title.

South Africa is making their maiden Women's World Cup appearance, and the motivation is at an all-time high.