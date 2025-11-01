Karun Nair Makes Strong Case For India Test Comeback With Dominant Century For Karnataka in Ranji Trophy

Indian cricketer Karun Nair continued his brilliant run in the Ranji Trophy tournament for Karnataka Cricket. The out-of-favour batter has once again put his name in the selection committee's attention with his second consecutive ton, displaying sheer temperament and resilience.

With just a few weeks left for the India-South Africa Tests, Karun Nair has sent out a tall message to chief selector Ajit Agarkar with his commendable knock for Karnataka in domestic cricket.

Karun Nair Scores Consecutive Tons In Ranji Trophy

Karun Nair missed out on the West Indies Tests following an underwhelming showcase in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had said he had hoped Nair to perform better, but he faltered, which led to his omission.

The Karnataka batter has returned to domestic cricket and has made a mission to put up a showcase with his performance and toss his name in the selection ring once again.

At the Kerala vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match in Mangalapuram, Karun Nair struck a hundred off 161 deliveries. It is the batter's second ton after pulling off a solid 174* against Goa. The Indian batter also delivered a composed half-century against Saurashtra Cricket.

Nair continues his splendid run in the Ranji Trophy Elite 2025-26, marking his return to Karnataka cricket with sheer brilliance. Given that the team is yet to be announced by the BCCI, Karun has held his stance firm with his incredible run in the Ranji Trophy tournament so far.

Karun Nair Attains Significant Record In First-Class Cricket

Karun Nair's comprehensive century has helped him reach new heights in first-class cricket. The Indian batter has officially completed 9,000 runs in FC cricket, becoming the sixth Karnataka batter to do so. Only elite cricketers like Rahul Dravid, Robin Uthappa, Syed Kirmani, Brijesh Patel, and G.R. Vishwanath have done it in the past.

On day one of the Ranji Trophy match between Karnataka and Kerala, Karun Nair delivered an unbeaten 142 off 251 balls. After the openers were jolted with the fall of early wickets, Krishnan Shrijith put up a fine 110-ball 65 to stabilise things.