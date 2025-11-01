Updated 1 November 2025 at 17:23 IST
IND W vs SA W: Here's The Prize Money That The Winners Of Women's World Cup 2025 Final Will Get For Being Crowned As Champions
As India prepare to take on South Africa in the summit clash at the Women's World Cup 2025, here's how much the winner will earn after being crowned as the champions.
Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will lock horns with Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa in the high-voltage final match at the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2.
The match between the two heavyweights will kick off at 3 PM IST. Meanwhile, the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST in Navi Mumbai.
India and South Africa's Road To Final At Women's World Cup 2025
The Women in Blue marched into the finals after sealing a historic five-wicket win over Australia in the second semi-final fixture in Navi Mumbai. On the other hand, South Africa thrashed England by 125 runs in the first semi-final fixture to confirm their spot in the summit clash.
India advanced into the knockout stage of the marquee event after finishing in fourth place in the Women's World Cup 2025 standings with seven points and a net run rate of +0.628. In the group stage fixtures, India clinched three wins and conceded after playing seven matches. Meanwhile, one game was abandoned after the rain played a spoilsport.
On the other hand, South Africa secured in the third place on the table with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.379. The Proteas Women clinched five wins and conceded one defeat in the group stage, and one game ended in a draw.
The Winner Of The Women's World Cup 2025 To Earn A Whopping Amount
Before the start of the prestigious tournament, the ICC announced that the prize money had been remarkably increased by 297% from the previous edition, which was held in 2022. The total prize money is $13.88 million, the winner will take home $4.48 million (Rs. 39.55 crore approx.), and the runners-up will bag $2.24 million (Rs. 19.77 crore approx.).
In the previous edition of the Women's World Cup, the winners received $1.32 million (Rs. 11.65 crore approx.).
Earlier in the tournament, when India and South Africa faced off each other, it was the Proteas who sealed a three-wicket win over the Women in Blue in Visakhapatnam, on October 9. Nadine de Klerk was named the 'Player of the Match' following her unbeaten 84-run knock.
