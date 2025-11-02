IND vs SA Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Head-To-Head Record, Squad, Predicted XI, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast And Live Streaming Details

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai is all set to host the biggest game of the year. India and South Africa will face each other in the summit clash of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup. Women's ODI World Cup will finally get a new champion after a span of 52 years as neither India nor South Africa have ever won the Women's ODI World Cup. Both these teams will be confident after knocking Australia and England, two previous champions, out and now they have everything to play for.

India vs South Africa: Here Are the Squads for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry, Shafali Verma.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase

IND-W vs SA-W: Here's the Pitch Report for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final

The final will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. It is being reported that the strip that was used for the India vs New Zealand game will be the one that will be used for the summit clash to be played between India and South Africa. India have benefitted quite a bit from playing on the red soil strip. India had amassed a whopping 340 runs in their league stage game against New Zealand while playing on the same track.

India vs South Africa: Here Is the Weather Report for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final

The weather forecast indicates that there are chances of passing showers and there will be humidity too. The temperature will drop till 25°C by the evening and dew could play a vital role which will make the outcome of the toss more impactful.

India Women vs South Africa Women: Here Are the Predicted XI for World Cup 2025 Final

India's Predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur

