IND W vs SA W: India Vice-Captain Smriti Mandhana Rewrites Women's World Cup Record Books, Leapfrogs Mithali Raj To Achieve Huge Milestone

Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India have locked horns against Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa in the final match at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2.

Due to rain, the start of the match was delayed in Navi Mumbai. South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the summit clash at the Women's World Cup 2025.

Smriti Mandhana Etches Name In Record Books

During the summit clash in Navi Mumbai, Team India vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana etched her name in the record books once again. The 29-year-old Indian opener went past former cricketer Mithali Raj to achieve a unique milestone.

In the ongoing 2025 Women's World Cup, Smriti Mandhana has scored 410* runs and leapfrogged Mithali Raj to become the highest run-scorer for India Women in a single edition of the Women's World Cup. Earlier, Mithali held the record after her 409 runs in the 2017 World Cup.

Smriti Mandhana played her maiden Women's ODI in 2013 against Bangladesh at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Since then, the left-handed batter played 117 matches, scoring 5305* runs at a strike rate of 90.48 and an average of 48.67. She hammered 14 centuries and 34 fifties for India in the Women's ODIs.

India Beat Australia To Confirm Spot In The Finals

Team India made their place in the Final after clinching a commanding five-wicket win over Australia in the second semi-final match on October 30. On the other hand, South Africa advanced into the summit clash after beating England by 125 runs in the first semi-final on October 29.