IND-W vs SA-W: Sachin Tendulkar Turns Up At DY Patil Stadium To Witness Historic ICC Women's World Cup Final

ICC Women's ODI World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian cricketer, has arrived at the DY Patil Stadium for the ICC Women's World Cup Final. India Women will face South Africa Women in the historic grand finale in Navi Mumbai, where history will be made and a new champion will be crowned.

India Women and South Africa Women are looking to make history in the coveted ICC Women's World Cup Final. After Australia and England's continued domination, the current finalists are on the cusp of history. Fans have turned up in huge numbers in Navi Mumbai to witness history in the making.

Sachin Tendulkar In Attendance For The ICC Women's ODI World Cup Final

The live broadcast from the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai showed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in attendance for the Women's Cricket World Cup Final.

The former Indian cricketer was seen standing on the ground and is one of the A-list celebrities in attendance for the summit clash.

Sachin Tendulkar brought out the ICC Women's World Cup trophy in the middle before the match and was seen posing with the coveted title.

Jhulan Goswami Also In Attendance For The Women's World Cup Final

Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, former India women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami was also seen reaching the DY Patil Stadium. The ex-Indian fast bowler is backing the Women in Blue to secure the triumph and bring the gold home for the first time.

The India vs South Africa Women's World Cup Final had a delayed start, as rain pelted down in Navi Mumbai and almost dampened the fans' hopes. The game had a delayed start, as rain showers had restricted the match from starting.