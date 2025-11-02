Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 2 November 2025 at 17:03 IST

IPL Auction Likely to Take Place in Abu Dhabi: REPORT

IPL Auction: As unfortunate as it may sound, the Indian Premier League mini auction is likely to be moved out of India and Abu Dhabi is emerging as a frontrunner.

Ankit Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
IPL Auction
IPL Auction | Image: BCCI
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

IPL Auction: While not much can be confirmed, but as per multiple reports the much-awaited Indian Premier League auction is likely to take place outside India. The dates are yet to be confirmed, but as it stands, Abu Dhabi is emerging as one of the frontrunners to host the event. While it is not finalised that Abu Dhabi would host it, one of the middle-eastern countries would do it. For the unversed, the dates are yet to be confirmed as well. 

ALSO READ: IND-W vs SA-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final, LIVE Score

Where Would IPL Auction be Held? 

If the auction does not take place in India, it would be the third consecutive year that the IPL auction will be held overseas. While Dubai hosted it back in 2024, Jeddah was the venue in 2025. It can be recalled that the Board of Control of Cricket in India was keen to host the event in the country, but unfortunately getting a venue would prove to be difficult as it would be the wedding season in India. 

A confirmation of the date and venue is expected by the middle of November. Earlier, it was understood that the auction would take place in in the middle of December - but now that date is uncertain. 

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tendulkar Turns Up At DY Patil Stadium To Witness Historic W-CWC Final

IPL Retentions Gain Momentum

With the deadline for the retention roughly two weeks away, there are a whole lot of rumours doing the rounds over who goes where and who is interested in whom. 

Advertisement

There is a lot of rumours around Sanju Samson over his IPL future. While some reckon he would leave Rajasthan Royals, others claim a number of franchises have already placed offers to get him onboard. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 2 November 2025 at 16:56 IST