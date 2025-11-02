IND W vs SA W: Smriti Mandhana On The Brink Of Becoming Third Indian To Achieve Elusive Milestone In Women's World Cup

Women's World Cup 2025: The stage is set at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to host the upcoming final match at the Women's World Cup 2025 between India and South Africa on Sunday, November 2.

Smriti Mandhana Nears Unique Milestone In Women's World Cup

As the summit clash is near, India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is on the verge of achieving a unique milestone in the Women's World Cup history.

Mandhana displayed a stupendous performance in the 2025 edition of the marquee event, scoring 389 runs from eight matches at a strike rate of 102.37 and an average of 55.57. As of now, the 29-year-old has scored 948 runs in the Women's World Cup, and the vice-captain needs just 52 runs to cross the 1000-run mark in the history of the prestigious event.

Till now, only two Indians have managed to cross the 1000-run mark in the Women's World Cup: Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur. If Smriti Mandhana manages to score 52 runs in the final against South Africa, then she will become the third Indian to score 1000-plus runs in the marquee event.

Smriti Mandhana played her maiden Women's ODI match in 2013 against Bangladesh at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Since then, the left-handed batter has played 116 matches and scored 5277 runs at a strike rate of 90.66 and an average of 48.41. She scored 14 centuries and 34 fifties in the 50-over format for the Women in Blue.

India and South Africa's Road To Final

Team India marched into the finals after clinching a dominating five-wicket win over Australia in the second semi-final on October 30. Meanwhile, South Africa defeated England by 125 runs in the first semi-final clash and confirmed their spot in the final at the Women's World Cup 2025.

The Women in Blue finished in fourth place in the Women's World Cup 2025 standings with seven points and a net run rate of +0.628. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side played seven group matches, sealing three wins and conceding three defeats. Meanwhile, one game was abandoned due to rain.

On the other hand, South Africa finished in the third place with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.379. The Proteas played seven group fixtures, clinching five wins and two defeats.