Updated 1 November 2025 at 20:17 IST
What Will Happen If India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 Final Is Washed Out Due To Rain? Here's All You Need To Know
India to take on South Africa in the Final clash at the Women's World Cup 2025, on November 2. But what will happen if the summit clash gets washed out due to rain? Here's all you need to know.
Women's World Cup 2025: The stage is set for the final match at the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025 between India and South Africa, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2.
This is the first time South Africa have qualified for the final at the marquee event. Meanwhile, the Women in Blue will be playing their third final in the history of the Women's World Cup.
India Set To Play Their Third ODI Women's World Cup Final
The last time India played the Women's World Cup final was back in 2017 when they conceded a narrow nine-run defeat to England. Before that, the Women in Blue suffered a 98-run defeat to Australia in the 2005 final at the Women's World Cup. With a few hours left for the mega clash, the Indian players prepare themselves to etch their names in history.
India have marched into the finals after clinching a dominating five-wicket win over Australia in the second semi-final fixture, on October 30. On the other hand, South Africa have thrashed England by 125 runs in the first semi-final match in the prestigious tournament.
Previously, we have seen that many games at the Women's World Cup 2025 had to be canceled due to heavy rain. Earlier, on October 26, the 28th match at the Women's World Cup 2025 between India and Bangladesh at the DY Patil Stadium was abandoned due to heavy rain.
What Will Happen If The Women's World Cup 2025 Final Gets Washed Out?
With the final nearing, one might come across many questions, such as will the final match between India and South Africa will have a reserve day or not.
Yes, the final match of the Women's World Cup 2025 does have a reserve day in place if rain plays a spoilsport. The reserve day for the final match at the Women's World Cup 2025 is on Monday, November 3. However, the match official will try their best to complete the game on its official day.
As per the ICC playing conditions, the two finalists need to play a minimum of 20 overs on both sides to declare a winner. If it rains heavily, the match referees will try to complete the game on its official day itself by reducing overs and using the DLS method. If it downpours on the reserve day as well and the final gets washed out, both the finalists will be announced as the joint winners, and the prestigious trophy will be shared.
