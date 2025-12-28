IND W vs SL W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma's Blazing Knocks Propel India To Historic Women's T20I Milestone

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma's electrifying knocks helped Team India achieve a historic landmark during the fourth T20I match of the five-game series, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday, December 28.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first against India, but that didn't help the visitors.

India Post Their Highest Totals In Women's T20Is

Mandhana and Verma cemented a record-breaking 162-run opening partnership and powered the Women in Blue to a mammoth total of 221/2 in the first innings. It is also Team India's highest score in the Women's T20Is.

Smriti Mandhana played an 80-run knock from 48 balls at a strike rate of 166.67. She hammered 11 fours and 3 sixes during her time on the crease. On the other hand, Shafali Verma scored 79 runs from 46 balls at a strike rate of 171.74. Verma slammed 12 fours and one six against the Sri Lankan bowling attack.

Richa Ghosh Plays Clutch Knock Against Sri Lanka In 4th T20I

After the dismissals of Mandhana and Verma, Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur played clutch knocks to add some more runs on the scoreboard in the first innings. Richa stayed unbeaten on the crease, scoring 40 runs from 16 balls at a strike rate of 250.00. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter smashed four fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur played an unbeaten 16-run knock from 10 balls at a strike rate of 160.00. The skipper slammed one six and a four during her time on the crease.

The Sri Lankan bowling attack displayed a sluggish performance in the first innings. Malsha Shehani and Nimasha Madushani were the only wicket-takers for Sri Lanka in the first innings. The visitors need 222 runs to clinch a win in the fourth T20I match of the series.