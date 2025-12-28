Smriti Mandhana & Shafali Verma's Brilliant Opening Stand Sets New Benchmark For India In Women's T20I vs Sri Lanka

India openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have made history after breaching a significant record for India in women's T20Is. The Indian Women's duo has recorded the highest opening partnership for the Women in Blue in T20Is.

After being put to bat first, openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma delivered a significant opening stand for India-W. In the fourth T20I against Sri Lanka Women, Smriti and Shafali were on top gear as they rocketed India's start in the competition.

India's brisk start helped them put significant pressure on the Sri Lankan bowlers, who are currently fighting for pride in the ongoing women's T20I series at home.

Smriti Mandhana-Shafali Verma Etch New Opening Record For India Women in T20Is

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma provided a brisk start to the competition against Sri Lanka Women at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The duo of fire and ice displayed pure intent, with Shafali being the primary aggressor and Smriti providing proper assistance with her precise shot selections.

Shafali Verma pulled off 79 off 46, while Smriti Mandhana scored 80 off 48 in the competition before being dismissed. The duo forged a 162-run stand off 92 balls against Sri Lanka Women, making history.

Shafali and Smriti have broken their own record of setting up the highest opening partnership for India in women's T20I cricket. Mandhana and Verma had set up the highest partnership six years ago against the West Indies, where they scored 143.

Hosts Set New Record With Highest-Ever Total For India In WT20Is

India Women continued their batting barrage despite the fall of the openers while setting up the target. After Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma walked back, Richa Ghosh and captain Harmanpreet Kaur put up a sensational outing against the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Richa Ghosh displayed supreme aggression with the bat, scoring a quick-fire 16-ball 40*. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur also displayed clinical intent as she walked in with her unbeaten 16 off ten balls.