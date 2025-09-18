India A Recover Strongly with Dhruv Jurel's Unbeaten Century; Shreyas Iyer Flops Against Australia A At Stumps On Day Three

India's Dhruv Jurel celebrates his half-century during Day 3 of the 4th Test match against England, at JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi | Image: ANI

Day three action in the India A vs Australia A clash in Lucknow marked an authoritative display from the hosts. The Indian batters continued their stronghold in the game, with wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel securing a century. Devdutt Padikkal also displayed his flair with the bat as his unbeaten knock kept India's hopes afloat.

It was a frustrating outing for Australia A on day three at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. While they picked up some key wickets, the Indian batters made sure to contribute much to the scoreboard before being dismissed.

Dhruv Jurel & Devdutt Padikkal Lead Clinical Fightback For India A

Day three action began with India A's N Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan returning to action, who put up a firm effort in the game. Jagadeesan was eventually dismissed at 64, while Sudharsan was taken down at 73 runs.

Just when Australia A thought that they had received a breather, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel entered the equation. The middle-order batters unleashed carnage with their presence as they raked up runs until stumps were called.

Padikkal scored an unbeaten 178-ball 86 in day three action, while Dhruv Jurel posted a commanding century to keep India A's hopes alive and kicking. Jurel also remained unbeaten with 113 runs.

While Padikkal and Jurel put up solid numbers, Shreyas Iyer failed to impress. The India A skipper was dismissed at just eight runs as Corey Rocchiccioli took him down via lbw.

Australia A Had A Tough Day On Day Three Action

Australia A's bowlers had a difficult outing on day three at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, with the Indian batters batting throughout the day until stumps.

The Aussie bowling attack managed to scalp just three wickets, taking down N Jagadeesan, Sai Sudharsan and Shreyas Iyer. Taking down the India A captain was key for them as he could've made a significant impact in the multi-day match-up.