India A Takes A Hit Against England Lions In First Unofficial Test, Karun Nair & Sarfaraz Khan Endure Through First Day

The first unofficial Test match between the England Lions and India A witnessed the hosts picking up pace against visitors as they got themselves two early scalps in the game. England Lions won the toss against India A and elected to bowl first, forcing the Indian side to bat in the sunny conditions. The tracks at Canterbury were mostly covered in grass, which would give the visiting side a chance to test themselves in greener conditions.

After a couple of early dismissals, Karun Nair and Sarfaraz Khan have held on to end day one at decent numbers.

India A Fumbled Early After Openers Fell Early Against England Lions

Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran and Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the charge for India A. Both of them looked game-ready and began firing with an aggressive intent. Easwaran, a trademark name in India's domestic cricket, has a lot of eyes upon him as he competes against the England Lions. Jaiswal has also evolved as one of the country's finest test cricket prodigies.

Abhimanyu Easwaran and Yashasvi Jaiswal came with intent. But sadly, he did not last long, as Josh Hull trapped him in an LBW with an inswinger. The umpire's finger went up, and his time in the first innings sadly came to an end. Easwaran fumbled heavily, and the attention shifted towards Jaiswal.

Yashasvi Jaiswal entered the game with an aggressive mindset and smacked some shots. He also held his composure in times of requirement and had runs coming in. But that did not last long either as he was dismissed via caught out after he wildly swung the ball off debutant Eddie Jack's delivery, and wicketkeeper James Rew made a successful catch.

Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan Hold On With Firm Partnership

After the early dismissals, Karun Nair and Sarfaraz Khan pushed through as they stitched a firm partnership to get things going after the early falls. Nair has looked supreme in domestic cricket. Even Sarfaraz looked composed as they battled through England's pace attack and looked in control. Both of them gathered runs by taking certain risks to race the ball through the boundary.