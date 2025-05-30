India A vs England Lions Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial Test Live Telecast: When And Where To Watch

India A vs England Lions, Live Streaming: In what can be called the start of the preparatory leg, India-A lock horns with England Lions in a four-day game. It is an important game for the touring side as nine of their players who are in the ‘A’ side are also part of the Test squad that takes on England in a five-match Test series. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan, who were initially named in the squad, will not be there due to their IPL commitments. Abhimanyu Easwaran would be leading the side that will have prominent names like Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The squad also features Shardul Thakur and Karun Nair - players who would look to make a mark and impress the management ahead of the first Test at Headingley. Players like Anshul Kamboj are also there in the mix and the selectors would certainly have their eyes on him. It will be a good opportunity for the batters and the bowlers to get accustomed to the conditions in the UK.

The England Lions side would give solid competition to the touring side as they have top class players like Chris Woakes, Jordan Cox and Josh Hull in their side.

India A vs England Lions Free Live Streaming - 1st Unofficial Test

When will the 1st unofficial Test match between India A vs England Lions start?

The India A vs England Lions 1st unofficial Test match will be played from May 30 to June 2.

Where is the 1st unofficial Test match between India A vs England Lions being played?

The 1st unofficial Test match between India A vs England Lions will be played at the Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence in Canterbury.

The 1st unofficial Test between India A vs England Lions will start at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 PM IST).

Where to watch the 1st unofficial Test match between India A vs England Lions?

The live streaming for the 1st unofficial Test match between India A vs England Lions will be available on England Cricket Board's website.

