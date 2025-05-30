Talismanic India Pacer Jasprit Bumrah Confident For England Test Series, Calls Bazball 'Interesting Style Of Cricket'

Jasprit Bumrah poses for a picture with the Player of the Match medal during BGT 2024-2025 | Image: ANI

India Tour Of England: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on May 24th, announced the 18-member squad for the upcoming England Test series.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar attended the press conference in Mumbai while revealing the Team India squad.

This time, the squad holds a lot of importance as the upcoming England tour will be Team India's first Test series after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirements.

India's Tour Of England Will Begin On June 20th

The five-match Test series between England and India will begin from June 20th at Headingley. Edgbaston will host the second match of the series from July 2nd.

The third and fourth Tests will be played at Lord's and Old Trafford Cricket Ground, on July 10th and July 23rd, respectively. The final and fifth match of the Test series will begin on July 31st at The Oval.

While speaking to former Australia skipper Michael Clarke on the Beyond23 YouTube channel, star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah accepted that playing in England has always been a different challenge. Bumrah added that he loves to play with the Dukes ball.

"Playing in England is always a different challenge. I always love bowling with the Dukes ball," Jasprit Bumrah said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The 31-year-old added that the Indian bowling attack is confident to take on England's Bazball.

"They're playing an interesting style of cricket which is interesting because I don't really understand it too much. But as a bowling unit, we always feel confident that when the batters are being ultra-aggressive, on a given day, anybody could run through and get wickets," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah's Stats In Tests