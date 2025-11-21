Updated 21 November 2025 at 12:17 IST
India-A vs Bangladesh-A, Live Streaming, 1st Semi-Final, ACC Mens Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: When And Where to Watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi LIVE
India-A vs Bangladesh-A: Here are all the squads, telecast and streaming details for the first semi-final.
India-A vs Bangladesh-A: In what promises to be a cracking game of cricket, India-A take on Bangladesh-A in the semi-final of the ongoing Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025. It is the semi-final clash and hence stakes would be high. A win would mean a spot in the final and that is what both teams would strive for.
India-A vs Bangladesh-A Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
When will the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 S/F 1 match between India A-Bangladesh A take place?
The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 S/F 1 match between India A vs Bangladesh A will take place on Friday, November 21, at 3 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM.
Where will the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 S/F 1 match between India A vs Bangladesh A take place?
The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 S/F 1 match between India A vs Bangladesh A will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.
Which channels will broadcast the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 S/F 1 match between India A vs Bangladesh A?
The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 S/F 1 India A vs Bangladesh A will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.
Where will live streaming be available for the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 S/F 1 match between India A vs Bangladesh A?
The India A vs Bangladesh A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 S/F 1 will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.
Ind-A vs Ban-A Squads:
India A Squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel
Bangladesh A Squad: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali(w/c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol, Ariful Islam, Tofael Ahmed, Shadhin Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury
