India-A vs Bangladesh-A, Live Streaming, 1st Semi-Final, ACC Mens Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: When And Where to Watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi LIVE

India-A vs Bangladesh-A: In what promises to be a cracking game of cricket, India-A take on Bangladesh-A in the semi-final of the ongoing Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025. It is the semi-final clash and hence stakes would be high. A win would mean a spot in the final and that is what both teams would strive for.

India-A vs Bangladesh-A Live Streaming - All You Need to Know

When will the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 S/F 1 match between India A-Bangladesh A take place?

The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 S/F 1 match between India A vs Bangladesh A will take place on Friday, November 21, at 3 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM.

Where will the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 S/F 1 match between India A vs Bangladesh A take place?

The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 S/F 1 match between India A vs Bangladesh A will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Advertisement

Which channels will broadcast the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 S/F 1 match between India A vs Bangladesh A?

The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 S/F 1 India A vs Bangladesh A will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 S/F 1 match between India A vs Bangladesh A?

The India A vs Bangladesh A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 S/F 1 will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Advertisement

Ind-A vs Ban-A Squads:

India A Squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel