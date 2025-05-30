National Duty Over IPL! After DC's Exit; KL Rahul Requests BCCI to Pick Him in India A Squad For England Tour

India vs England: Veteran India batter KL Rahul, who was recently playing the IPL as part of the Delhi Capitals franchise, has requested the Board of Control of Cricket in India to join the ‘A’ squad in England ahead of the five-match Test series. Rahul, who is part of the main squad was not included in the ‘A’ squad, but after the player placed his request to the Indian board - it is understood that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has agreed to send him on Monday. Rahul will miss the first Unofficial Test, but will be there for the second one.

National Duty Over IPL

Rahul would be one of the most experienced batters for India in the tour in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli. This is a good move to see Rahul prioritising national duty over IPL. Rahul would be one of the key batters in the tour. He has prior experience of playing in the UK and that should come in handy.

‘He will be flying on Monday’

“He will be flying on Monday and will be playing a second unofficial test with the India A side. As he is part of the senior men’s team, which will be playing five Test matches in the series, these matches will give him game time and match practice,” a source in the BCCI confirmed to The Indian Express.