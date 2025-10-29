India A vs South Africa A Unofficial Tests: From Match Timing, Venue, Full Squads & Live Streaming, Check Out All You Need To Know

India's Rishabh Pant during a nets session at Lord's Cricket Ground, London | Image: PA via AP

Following the West Indies challenge, India will gear up for another big series in Test cricket as they host the World Test Champions, South Africa.

Ahead of the primary series, both sides will lock horns in an unofficial test series to hone their skills and get their turbines running before the ultimate challenge.

Rishabh Pant will be making his long-awaited comeback to competitive cricket in the unofficial series. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has been appointed as the captain of India A, where the Indian cricketing talents will face the Proteas Men in some warm-up action.

The unofficial multi-day matches would serve as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming two-match Test series, which commences South Africa's all-format tour of India.

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant In Focus As India A Hosts South Africa A For Unofficial Tests

India A are coming off a firm 1-0 series triumph over Australia and will be keen to continue their consistent performance in red-ball cricket.

A thrilling two-match multi-day fixture against South Africa A would pose a new challenge as some of the raw talent of the Rainbow Nation would be up in action against some of India's rapidly rising cricketers.

Advertisement

For India A, the primary spotlight remains on Rishabh Pant as he returns to competitive action for the first time since the England Tests. Stars like Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, and Rajat Patidar will also have a chance to stand and deliver in the unofficial series.

Domestic talents like Ayush Badoni and Manav Suthar will also showcase their prowess in the game.

Check out the full squads of India 'A' and South Africa 'A' for the upcoming Unofficial Test Series:

India A squad for the 1st four-day match: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Ayush Mhatre, N Jagdeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain

India A squad for the 2nd four-day match: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

South Africa A Squad for both matches: Marques Ackerman (c), Okuhle Cele, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann (wk), Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Simmonds, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Jason Smith, Tiaan van Vuuren, Codi Yusuf

Check Out All The India A vs South Africa A Live Streaming Details Here

When Will the India A vs South Africa A PLE Take Place?

The India A vs South Africa A series commences on Thursday, October 30.

At What Time Will the India A vs South Africa A PLE Take Place?

The India A vs South Africa A series begins from 09:30 AM IST. The toss is expected to happen half an hour before the match

Where Will the India A vs South Africa A PLE Take Place?

The India A vs South Africa A will take place at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

South Africa A Tour of India (Red-Ball Format) S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 Thu 30-Oct-25 Sun 02-Nov-25 9:30 AM Multi-Day BCCI COE 2 Thu 06-Nov-25 Sun 09-Nov-25 9:30 AM Multi-Day BCCI COE

How To Watch The India A vs South Africa A PLE Live Streaming?