Will Alyssa Healy Feature In World Cup Semifinal Against India? Australia Coach Offers A Crucial Injury Update
Australia head coach Shelley Nitschke has provided a crucial injury update ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup semifinal against India on Thursday.
India will renew their rivalry with Australia when these two sides meet in the ICC Women's World Cup semifinal. The Aussies got the better of visitors during a group stage match, but since then, a lot of water has flown under the bridge and a fresh new approach is expected from both sides.
Australia Coach Offers Alyssa Healy Injury Update
Australia have remained firm favourites for a record-breaking 8th World Cup title. But captain Alyssa Healy's injury has been a thorn for the defending champions. It was Healy who single-handedly defeated India with a century during a record-breaking chase. But the Aussie captain had a calf issue and missed the last two games.
She did have a full training session on Tuesday. She underwent a fitness test positively and also had batting and wicketkeeping sessions in the nets. Ahead of the crucial semifinal, Australia head coach Shelley Nitschke provided an important update.
At the pre-match press conference, she said, “She trained well yesterday . I'll still give her as much time as she needs to make a call on that before the game tomorrow.”
Healy could play only as a batter, with Beth Mooney donning the wicketkeeper's role for the match. Australia will get a massive boost if Healy makes it to the playing XI on Thursday.
Selection Conundrum For India
India also have a massive selection headache. Opener Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the World Cup and Shafali Verma has replaced her in the squad. Shafali wasn't picked in the World Cup squad and it is a possibility he could be unleashed straight on the big stage. Harleen Deol, who is India's No. 3, could also be given the opportunity to open the batting against Australia.
Amanjot Kaur opened the batting against Bangladesh and she could also emerge as an option. Jemimah Rodrigues started her career as an opener but has been a reliable option in the middle order.
