Key Rishabh Pant Fitness Update Surfaces As Wicketkeeper-Batter Gears Up To Lead India A Against South Africa A

Rishabh Pant comes down for the batting on Day 02 of the Manchester test match at Old Trafford Stadium | Image: AP

With the India-South Africa series closing in, all eyes are on Rishah Pant as he gears up for his much-awaited comeback.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter will be leading the India A side in two multi-day matches against South Africa A.

Rishabh Pant has been yearning for a comeback after suffering a foot fracture during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. A sharp delivery from Chris Woakes hit him on his foot, and he could not continue to bat

The wicketkeeper-batter has checked in at the BCCI Centre of Excellence and is preparing for his return to competitive cricket.

Advertisement

Sai Sudharsan Shares A Fitness Update On India A Captain Rishabh Pant

Ahead of the India A vs South Africa A action, cricketer Sai Sudharsan has shared some details on Rishabh Pant's fitness. He revealed that the Indian wicketkeeper-batter has been fitter than ever and looks fantastic.

Sudharsan added that Pant has been working on his legs during the time he has spent at the BCCI CoE.

Advertisement

"Rishabh looks fantastic-actually, maybe fitter, I would say. He had some time to build, put that training into his legs, because sometimes when you get injured, you have that specific time to work on whatever you want.

"I feel he looks a bit more fit and strong, and as courageous as he always is," Sai Sudharsan said following India A's training session at the BCCI CoE.

India 'A' Hosts South Africa 'A' For A Two-Match Multi-Day Series

Rishabh Pant will have a significant task as he has been appointed as the captain for India A. The hosts will lock horns against South Africa A in a two-match multi-day series at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Apart from the Indian wicketkeeper-batter making his comeback, India A will be bolstered with the presence of stars like Devdutt Padikkal, N. Jagadeesan and B Sai Sudharsan.

Team India stalwarts KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna will feature in the second multi-day match. This series will serve as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming India vs South Africa Test series.