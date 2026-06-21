India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-Series Final, Live Streaming: All You Need to Know

India A vs Sri Lanka A, Final: Tilak Varma-led India-A lock horns with Sri Lanka-A in the summit clash of the tri-nation series and the spotlight is bound to be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Given their form, there is no doubt that India would start favourites, but again, they cannot take Sri Lanka lightly. There is no doubt that Sooryavanshi is due for a big one and all Indians would hope he has saved his best for the last.

Ind-A vs SL-A 2026 Tri-series Final

When is the Tri-series Final 2026 Between India A-Sri Lanka A is going to take place?

The Tri-series Final 2026 Between India A-Sri Lanka A will take place on Sunday, June 21.

Where is the Tri-series Final 2026 Between India A-Sri Lanka A going to take place?

The Tri-series Final 2026 Between India A-Sri Lanka A will be held at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla.

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What time will the Tri-series Final 2026 Between India A-Sri Lanka A start?

The Tri-series Final 2026 Between India A-Sri Lanka A will begin at 10am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 930am.

Where can I watch the Tri-series Final 2026 Between India A-Sri Lanka A on TV in India?

The Tri-series Final 2026 Between India A-Sri Lanka A will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

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How can I watch India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series Final match in India?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series Final match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series Final Squads

India A: Tilak Varma (C), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan