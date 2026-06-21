Virat Kohli Doubtful, Hardik Pandya Out; India's Predicted ODI Squad For Tour of England

India vs England: There are a lot of speculations doing the rounds as the Board of Control of Cricket in India gets ready to announce the ODI squad for the tour of England. The speculations are over Virat Kohli's fitness and Hardik Pandya's availability. Shubman Gill would be leading the side while Shreyas Iyer would be his deputy. Also, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are set to return to the side after recovering completely from the IPL fatigue. Kohli is likely scheduled to undergo a fitness test on June 26 ahead of the England series.

India predicted the ODI squad for the England tour 2026

Shubman Gill (Captain), Virat Kohli/Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah

Ind vs Eng Schedule

The series against England will get underway from July 1; starting with the first of five T20S, and that would be followed by a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series concluding in late July. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India's T20I squad and is expected to unveil the ODI squad today.

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With few ODIs left for the 2027 World Cup, every match would be important in getting the combination right for the showpiece event. At the ODI WC next year, India would certainly be one of the strong contenders for the title. In 2023, India finished second-best after losing to Australia in the summit clash in Ahmedabad.

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