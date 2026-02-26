India Aim To Keep Winning Edge Over Zimbabwe, Here's A Look At IND vs ZIM Head-To-Head Ahead Of Super Eight Clash

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will lock horns with Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe in the Super Eight showdown of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, February 26.

It is a must-win fixture for the Men in Blue to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026.

India head into this clash after a disappointing 76-run loss to South Africa, which ended their 12-match winning streak in the T20 World Cup.

India's Road To Super Eights In T20 World Cup 2026

In Group 1 of the Super Eight, India have been seeded alongside West Indies, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Currently, the Men in Blue occupy third place on the table with a net run rate of -3.800 and are yet to secure their first point in the Super Eight.

West Indies hold the top spot with two points and a net run rate of +5.350, while South Africa sit second with two points and a net run rate of +3.800.

India began their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign strongly with a convincing win against the United States of America (USA) on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In their second match, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. clinched a 93-run triumph over Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12. Following that, the Men in Blue flew to Colombo to take on arch-rivals Pakistan. In the high-voltage clash on February 15, India sealed a commanding 61-run victory.

India wrapped up their group stage with a 17-run win over the Netherlands on February 18 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India vs Zimbabwe: Head-To-Head Stats