From Sydney To Ranchi, Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Stand Tall And Rip Apart 'Non-Committal' Tag Staring At The Face Of Adversity

After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma decided to retire from the Test format earlier this year, a lot has been written and spoken about the star duo who have been at the forefront of many Indian victories. What has been more appalling is the fact that how various fans and experts brushed aside Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's achievements under the carpet and endorsed the idea of them walking away from the ODIs as well.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's dominant show in the last few ODIs might have turned the tide in their favour and might have forced people to root for them, but this doesn't wash away the fact that people assumed that the star duo will ride into the sunset in silence. After India played out a 2-2 draw against Australia in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, reports had started to float around that the Australia series might be the last dance for the star duo, and then Sydney happened.

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Continues To Hit Uncertainties Out Of The Park

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two of the finest players of this country, two champions of white-ball cricket, have become household names and they have earned this while playing for India for over 15 years now. The Australia series in the month of October turned out to be pretty different in terms of runs for both Virat and Rohit. The star duo joined forces and registered a 168-run stand in the final ODI of the IND vs AUS series that was played in Sydney, but Virat did not have a lot to show in that series.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the Sydney ODI | Image: X/@ChennaiIPL

The 'Chasemaster' registered back-to-back ducks in the first two ODIs of the Australia series, but he returned to his immaculate best in the third ODI of the series and played a sublime knock of 74 runs, and he carried that form to Ranchi. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, returned from Australia with over 200 runs under his belt and as the player of the series.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during IND vs SA 1st ODI | Image: Associated Press

Conditions in Ranchi were not as easy to bat as they looked, but Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli demonstrated what experience can do and how they operate with the skills that they still have. Rohit and Kohli not only registered a first-wicket partnership of 136 runs, but they also put India well on course to score 350. Rohit's fifty was no less than Kohli's hundred, and they have continued to play statement knocks keeping the aspirations of playing the 2027 ODI WC alive.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Reduce Non-Committal Tag To Ashes

Fitness was never a concern for Virat Kohli, but as far as Rohit's case goes, fitness was something that was always used against him. Despite being called non-committal, Rohit has left the world stunned with his improved fitness band that has been showing in his game. Despite a stellar show in Australia, a huge issue was made out of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's strike rate, but both of them batted with a strike rate of over 100 in the Ranchi ODI.