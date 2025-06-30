Kieron Pollard Outshines Alex Hales To Attain Monolithic Feat, Becomes The 2nd All-Time Run Scorer in T20s

Kieron Pollard continues to pile up records to his name in cricket. While playing for the Mumbai Indians' sister franchise, MI NY, the former West Indies skipper has amassed a titanic feat, eclipsing Alex Hales to become the second-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket.

Kieron Pollard Makes History, Become 2nd Highest Run Scorer In T20s

Kieron Pollard continues his whirlwind T20 career while featuring for the Mumbai Indians' sister franchises. While not being a part of West Indies' international setup, the 38-year-old continues playing franchise cricket and is showing no signs of ageing in terms of professional cricket. The Trinidadian cricketer is currently active in Major League Cricket with MI New York.

Pollard remains an unstoppable force in cricket. Even though MINY lost their match-up, Kieron Pollard has ascended to new heights as one of the top run-scorers in T20 cricket.

Kieron Pollard smashed a quick-fire 39-ball 70 while representing MI New York in Major League Cricket. The former West Indies cricketer carried the franchise on its back with a blazing knock before eventually losing his wicket. Pollard's knock helped him surpass Alex Hales to become the second-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket. Kieron currently has 13,738 runs and stands behind Chris Gayle on the list, who is another unshakable phenomenon in the game.

Check Out The Top Five Players Who Have The Most Runs In T20 Cricket

Chris Gayle: 14,562 (455 innings) Kieron Pollard: 13,738 (624 innings) Alex Hales: 13,735 (497 innings) Shoaib Malik: 13,571 (515 innings) Virat Kohli: 13,543 (397 innings)

MI NY Fail To Secure A Win Despite Pollard's Strong Showcase

Despite Kieron Pollard's supreme 70-run knock, MI New York failed to withstand the Texas Super Kings' wrath as they bowled. Opener Quinton de Kock gave MI NY a decent start, but the remaining batters failed to deliver as skipper Nicholas Pooran was dismissed at eight runs. Monank Patel was also taken down before he could reach the double-digit mark. Even Tajinder Singh was dismissed at 15 runs.