India-Australia Players Wear Black Armbands During Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final. Here's Why
India vs Australia: Players from India and Australia are sporting black armbands in the Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final game at Navi Mumbai on Thursday.
India vs Australia: Players from India and Australia are wearing black armbands during the Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final game at Navi Mumbai on Thursday. The players from both teams are wearing it in the memory of Ben Austin, the 17-year-old cricketer, who passed away recently after being hit by a ball in the nets.
The local cricketer died in Melbourne.
Ind-W vs Aus-W Playing XIs
India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Renuka Singh.
Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt
