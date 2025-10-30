Republic World
  India-Australia Players Wear Black Armbands During Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final. Here's Why

Updated 30 October 2025 at 15:16 IST

India-Australia Players Wear Black Armbands During Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final. Here's Why

India vs Australia: Players from India and Australia are sporting black armbands in the Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final game at Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Ankit Banerjee
India vs Australia
India vs Australia | Image: BCCI Women
India vs Australia: Players from India and Australia are wearing black armbands during the Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final game at Navi Mumbai on Thursday. The players from both teams are wearing it in the memory of Ben Austin, the 17-year-old cricketer, who passed away recently after being hit by a ball in the nets. 

ALSO READ: IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd Semi-Final, ICC Women's World Cup LIVE Score

The local cricketer died in Melbourne. 

Ind-W vs Aus-W Playing XIs

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Renuka Singh.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 30 October 2025 at 15:14 IST