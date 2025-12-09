India’s Bowling Attack Dismantles South Africa; Visitors' 74-All-Out Horror Helps Hosts Seal A 101-Run Victory

India's players celebrate the wicket of South Africa's captain Aiden Markram during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack | Image: AP

The Indian cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, obliterated the South African batting unit. Bowlers of the Men in Blue were on an absolute rampage as they did not let the partnership settle for long.

Records were also made as Jasprit Bumrah etched his name in the exclusive club of 100 T20I wickets. An all-around contribution has helped the Men in Blue secure a comprehensive 101-run victory at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

The Aiden Markram-led Proteas Men were bowled out for 74. They have made unwanted history as the score becomes the lowest all-out total in T20 internationals.

Clutch Hardik Pandya Delivers A Solid Knock Upon Comeback As India Score 175/6

Team India had a shaky start after their top order collapsed and failed to display its attacking intent. Abhishek Sharma put up 17, while vice-captain Shubman Gill was dismissed for just four runs. Captain Suryakumar Yadav showed intent but was also dismissed after scoring 12.

Advertisement

The middle-order brought some relief, with Tilak Varma putting up a 32-ball 26 while Axar Patel scored 23. Hardik Pandya shone as the comeback king, putting up a vital 59 off 28 to stabilise things for the Men in Blue.

The all-rounder's clutch performance helped India reach a competitive target.

Advertisement

Towards the end, Shivam Dube and Jitesh Sharma provided some assistance to Hardik Pandya, who remained unbeaten. Dube scored 11, while Jitesh was unbeaten at 10 runs.

Team India managed to get a competitive score, putting up 175/6 in 20 overs.

Indian Bowling Attack Restricts Proteas Men To A Record Low

India struck strongly as soon as South Africa came out to bat. Opener Quinton de Kock was dismissed for a two-ball duck, while captain Aiden Markram put up 14 runs on the scoreboard.

Arshdeep Singh delivered exceptionally as he brought down QDK and Tristan Stubbs. Axar Patel brought down skipper Markram and Anrich Nortje.

Some controversy also struck when Dewald Brevis lost his wicket. Cameras showed that Bumrah's foot was off the line, but Brevis went on to walk off. But the third umpire deemed that his foot was within the line. He went on to scalp two wickets and joined the exclusive 100-wicket club in T20I cricket.

Clutch Hardik Pandya also picked up a wicket, dismissing David Miller from the equation. Varun Chakaravarthy picked up the prized wickets of Donovan Ferreira and Marco Jansen.