India Brace For Afghanistan Challenge In T20I Opener At Arun Jaitley Stadium

Afghanistan vs India, 1st T20I: India and Afghanistan will renew their rivalry when they meet in the first T20I of their three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, September 13. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM. All three matches of the series will be played at the same venue.

The series is particularly intriguing because Afghanistan are officially the hosts, despite the matches being played in India. The Afghanistan Cricket Board is hosting the series, while Delhi provides the venue for all three encounters.

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India’s New-Look Challenge

India will enter the opener with a strong squad but also with several selection questions to resolve. Shreyas Iyer will lead the side, with Tilak Varma as vice-captain. The squad also includes established T20 names such as Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy, alongside younger players including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

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Sooryavanshi is one of the biggest talking points heading into the game. The youngster has attracted considerable attention during India's preparations, while the team management continues to assess its opening combination. Recent reports indicate that Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Tilak Varma were among the players involved in an optional practice session in Delhi.

India therefore have plenty of firepower, but the balance of the Playing XI, particularly the opening combination and the composition of the middle and lower order, will be closely watched.

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Afghanistan’s Match-Winning Threat

On the other hand, Afghanistan have developed into one of the most dangerous T20 sides in international cricket, particularly because of their ability to produce match-winners across departments.

Rashid Khan remains the obvious headline act. His experience and quality as a T20 leg-spinner can make life difficult for India's middle order, while Mohammad Nabi brings considerable experience and all-round value.

Afghanistan also possess dangerous batting options, including Rahmanullah Gurbaz, while their spin resources give them the ability to attack in the middle overs. Their challenge will be to translate that individual quality into a complete performance against a strong Indian side.

India may start as the stronger side on paper, but Afghanistan have enough T20 quality to make this a competitive series opener. With Rashid Khan's spin threat, India's pace attack and the spotlight on young talent such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the first T20I promises plenty of intrigue from the opening ball.

Afghanistan Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Ibrahim Zadran (C), Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi/ Naveen-ul-Haq.

India Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Ibrahim Zadran (C), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor ul Rahman, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharoti.