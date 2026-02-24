India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Ruled Off-Field During Australia's Innings in 2nd W-ODI After Sustaining Injury

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has sustained a knee injury during the series-opening Women's ODI fixture against Australia.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who received treatment while on the field during India's innings, scored 53 off 84 balls before being dismissed by Ash Gardner. The Indian skipper also put up a fighting 53-run stand alongside Kashvee Gautam.

BCCI Confirms Harmanpreet Kaur's Knee Injury, Mandhana Steps Up As Skipper During Chase

Harmanpreet Kaur did not take the field during Australia's chase in the first women's ODI at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. During Australia Women's chase, Smriti Mandhana stepped up as the stand-in skipper.

"Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has not taken the field in the second innings after sustaining an injury to her left knee while batting. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring her progress. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is leading the side in her absence," the BCCI wrote in a statement on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

Australia Women Secure 1-0 Lead Over India Women In 1st ODI

India encountered early trouble after their batting line-up was left in shreds by the Aussie bowling line-up. Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues were dismissed before reaching double figures. Deepti Sharma also met with a similar fate in Brisbane.

Team India Women managed to put up 214 runs, with Smriti Mandhana putting up 58 runs, while captain Harmanpreet scored 53 off 84. Kashvee Gautam contributed 43 runs, while Richa Ghosh put up 23.

Australia Women began the chase with authority, with skipper Alyssa Healy scoring a half-century. Phoebe Litchfield scored 32, while wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney put up a commanding 76.

India gained some success after bringing down Georgia Voll for a duck. But Annabel Sutherland continued well, scoring an unbeaten 48.