IPL Tactics Behind David Miller's Ahmedabad Heroics ? Yuzvendra Chahal's Audacious Claim On IND vs SA T20 World Cup Super 8 Clash

India's loss to South Africa could have a huge repercussion on India's T20 World Cup semifinal hopes. The Proteas inflicted a massive 76-run defeat on the defending champions and further brightened their chance of securing a semifinal spot for the second consecutive time as it stands.

Yuzvendra Chahal Points Out David Miller Advantage

South Africa were staring at another batting collapse after losing three early wickets. But it was Dewald Brevis and David Miller who stood firm and rescued the Proteas from further blushes. They put together a 97-run partnership and bailed the visitors when they needed someone to step up their game.

Miller was particularly threatening and punished the Indian bowlers from the very first moment he arrived at the crease. The southpaw smashed 35-ball-63, and it paved the way for South Africa to post a healthy total of 187 on the board. Yuzvendra Chahal believes Miller's experience with the Gujarat Titans in the IPL helped him to gain an advantage at this venue. The Titans play their home matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While speaking on JioHotstar, he said, “I think Miller would have had that sense of disappointment that he was there almost till the end and could not finish the job for his side in the final. But I would like to point out one thing about Miller. When I used to bowl to him, whenever spinners came on, he would go for sweeps and reverse sweeps. However, since 2022, when Ahmedabad became his home ground in the IPL, he mostly stands still and hits through the line. His power is such that he waits, and his range, from midwicket to long-on, is incredible.”

Will India Make Any Changes Against Zimbabwe?

India will now face Zimbabwe in a crunch Super 8 encounter at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. The defending champions cannot take Zimbabwe lightly, given that they finished as one of the group toppers in the earlier phase. Abhishek Sharma's underwhelming form has been a concern and the Men In Blue might implement some tweaks in the upcoming match.

Dropping Axar Patel attracted a huge backlash, and the left-handed all-rounder might return to the setup. Sanju Samson has also entered the conversation and the CSK star might have another chance to justify his worth in the team.