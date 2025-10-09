Ravindra Jadeja Missing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli? R. Ashwin Makes Sensational Claim Ahead of Australia Tour

Ind vs Aus: Now that most of the seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin have called it a day from Tests and T20Is - Ravindra Jadeja finds himself out of place. That is exactly the claim Ashwin has made citing his own example where he too missed Cheteshwar Pujara after the top-order batter retired. And that forces us to ask, is Jadeja missing Kohli and Rohit?

‘He doesn’t have too many people to talk to’

“After listening to Jadeja, I know he was showing his affection for me. More than anything else, I think he doesn’t have too many people to talk to. All the new boys now. The small-small talk between us, we can have when we reach a position of super-seniority, but you have to think before doing it with the newer boys. If I say this to him, how will he judge me?” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

He added: “Happened to me when Pujji retired as well, we sit together and talk about something, you miss that person. I know what Jadeja was saying, but we will meet and talk some time,” promised Ashwin to his long-time spin partner.