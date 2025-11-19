Updated 19 November 2025 at 14:39 IST
South Africa Add Lungi Ngidi To Strengthen Fast-Bowling Attack For Second IND vs SA Test In Guwahati
South Africa recall Lungi Ngidi for the 2nd Test vs India in Guwahati, hinting Rabada may miss out due to injury, as the Proteas strengthen their pace attack for the ACA stadium’s debut Test.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Cricket South Africa has brought back Lungi Ngidi to its red-ball unit for the upcoming match against India in Guwahati. The addition of the Proteas pacer indicates that the visiting side is reinforcing its fast-bowling unit for the forthcoming Test match that takes place in uncharted territory.
The Temba Bavuma-led South Africa secured a clinical win over India on their own turf in Kolkata. The hosts fell 30 runs short of the target, as the Eden Gardens pitch favoured the bowlers heavily, making it difficult for the batters to deliver.
Lungi Ngidi Drafted In South Africa Squad for Second Test
The upcoming Test match in Guwahati will be hosted in an uncharted region, as the ACA stadium will host its first-ever international Test match when India and South Africa lock horns in the second match of the series.
Ahead of the significant clash, the Proteas Men have bolstered their pace unit by adding Lungi Ngidi to the squad.
Advertisement
The addition of Lungi Ngidi may hint that the injured Kagiso Rabada is unlikely to start in the second IND vs SA Test. The Protea cricketer is suffering from a rib injury, with Ngidi bolstering the pace battery, which features stars like Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch and Marco Jansen.
Advertisement
Lungi Ngidi's last red-ball appearance for his national side was during the World Test Championship against Australia in June 2025.
The SA fast bowler featured in just one red-ball match in India in 2019, at Ranchi. He went wicketless during that spell.
India Suffers A Significant Injury Setback Before Second Test
Just like South Africa, India is also looking to check its boxes, as they have a significant injury concern. Captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury while in action at the Kolkata Test and was admitted to the hospital after being retired out.
The 26-year-old was under medical care and has been discharged from the hospital.
Gill will also travel to Guwahati on Wednesday and will join the team. But whether he will be in competitive action for Team India in the second test is unknown.
Also Read: Pat Cummins Will be Ready For IPL 2026 After Gruelling Ashes? Ex-RCB Legend Questions SRH Ahead of Auction
The second Test match between India and South Africa will take place from November 22 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 19 November 2025 at 14:39 IST