South Africa Add Lungi Ngidi To Strengthen Fast-Bowling Attack For Second IND vs SA Test In Guwahati

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi on the 4th day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and India, at SuperSport Park in Centurion | Image: ANI

Cricket South Africa has brought back Lungi Ngidi to its red-ball unit for the upcoming match against India in Guwahati. The addition of the Proteas pacer indicates that the visiting side is reinforcing its fast-bowling unit for the forthcoming Test match that takes place in uncharted territory.

The Temba Bavuma-led South Africa secured a clinical win over India on their own turf in Kolkata. The hosts fell 30 runs short of the target, as the Eden Gardens pitch favoured the bowlers heavily, making it difficult for the batters to deliver.

Lungi Ngidi Drafted In South Africa Squad for Second Test

The upcoming Test match in Guwahati will be hosted in an uncharted region, as the ACA stadium will host its first-ever international Test match when India and South Africa lock horns in the second match of the series.

Ahead of the significant clash, the Proteas Men have bolstered their pace unit by adding Lungi Ngidi to the squad.

The addition of Lungi Ngidi may hint that the injured Kagiso Rabada is unlikely to start in the second IND vs SA Test. The Protea cricketer is suffering from a rib injury, with Ngidi bolstering the pace battery, which features stars like Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch and Marco Jansen.

Lungi Ngidi's last red-ball appearance for his national side was during the World Test Championship against Australia in June 2025.

The SA fast bowler featured in just one red-ball match in India in 2019, at Ranchi. He went wicketless during that spell.

India Suffers A Significant Injury Setback Before Second Test

Just like South Africa, India is also looking to check its boxes, as they have a significant injury concern. Captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury while in action at the Kolkata Test and was admitted to the hospital after being retired out.

The 26-year-old was under medical care and has been discharged from the hospital.

Gill will also travel to Guwahati on Wednesday and will join the team. But whether he will be in competitive action for Team India in the second test is unknown.