India Champions vs England Champions Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WCL 2025 Match In India?

World Championship of Legends 2025: India Champions will square off against England Champions in the 13th match of the ongoing World Championship of Legends 2025, at Headingley in Leeds, on Sunday, July 27th.

The match between India and England in the WCL 2025 will kick off at 9:00 PM IST.

The India Champions are coming into the match after conceding a four-wicket defeat against the Australia Champions on Saturday, July 26th.

In the ongoing World Championship of Legends 2025, the India Champions have displayed a poor performance. In their previous two fixtures, the Yuvraj Singh-led side failed to clinch a single win in the tournament. India are standing at the bottom-most position in the WCL 2025 standings with just one point and a net run rate of -2.227.

On the other hand, England Champions too have had a disappointing campaign so far in the ongoing WCL 2025. The England Champions are holding the fifth place on the table with one point at a net run rate of -1.431.

The England Champions are coming into this match after suffering a 10-wicket defeat against the South Africa Champions on Thursday, July 24th.

Both India and England have a very small chance of qualifying for the knockout stage of the tournament. However, both teams will be trying to clinch a win in their upcoming fixture.

India Champions vs England Champions, WCL 2025 Match Live Streaming

When will the India Champions vs England Champions WCL 2025 match be played?

The WCL 2025 match between India Champions and England Champions will be played on Sunday, July 27th. The match will kick off at 9:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Where will the India Champions vs England Champions WCL 2025 match be played?

The WCL 2025 match between India Champions and England Champions will take place at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday.

Where to watch the live telecast of the WCL 2025 match between India Champions vs England Champions in India?

The live telecast of the WCL 2025 match between India Champions and England Champions will be available in India on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the WCL 2025 match between India Champions vs England Champions in India?