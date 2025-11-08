India Clinch T20I Series 2-1 After Rain Washes Out 5th T20I At Gabba

India have clinched the T20I series 2-1 after the last match against Australia has been called off due to persistent rain. India have now secured their first T20I series victory on Australian soil under Suryakumar Yadav. Ahead of the T20 World Cup next year, the Men In Blue have further stamped their authority as world champions.

Both Shubman Gill And Abhishek Sharma Looked Solid

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bowl first against India. The Men In Blue had a good start and breached the 50-run mark in less than five overs. Bothy Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma looked in fluid touch and batted with an almost 180 strike rate. Abhishek was dropped on two occasions, and he kept on punishing the Australian bowlers.

Abhishek Sharma has been adjudged the player of the series for his contribution with the bat.

Abhishek Sharma Joins Virat Kohli In Exclusive Club

Abhishek also joined an elite company by becoming the 2nd fastest batter after Virat Kohli to reach 1000 T20I runs. He achieved the feat in just 28 innings, while Virat Kohli achieved it in 27. They are followed by KL Rahul, who reached the milestone in 29 innings. Suryakumar Yadav occupies the fourth spot, having taken 31 innings to the mark, while Rohit Sharma completes the top five, reaching 1000 runs in 40 innings.

Advertisement

India will now take on South Africa in a two-match Test series on home soil.