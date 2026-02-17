India Coach Settles Question On Jasprit Bumrah's Availability For Upcoming T20 World Cup Encounter vs Netherlands

Jasprit Bumrah warms up before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka | Image: AP

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has spoken about Jasprit Bumrah's status for the upcoming T20 World Cup fixture against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team is running strongly in their T20 World Cup campaign so far. Following wins over the USA, Namibia and Pakistan, the Men in Blue are heading towards their final group-stage fixture against the Netherlands.

There has been significant buzz over Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the upcoming match against the Dutchmen in Ahmedabad.

India Coach Delivers Update on Bumrah Ahead of Netherlands Clash

Sitanshu Kotak has offered details on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the upcoming match-up. The Indian batting coach stated that the team has yet to finalise its playing XI and has not examined the pitch. Coach Kotak added that a judgment would be made tonight, but nothing is certain as of yet.

"I haven't seen the pitch yet. I have come straight here. I think the team will decide after seeing the wicket and practice. I don't think so about the rest. But if they decide something like that in the evening, that will also be tonight. Definitely not decided," Sitanshu Kotak said on the eve of the India vs Namibia fixture.

Jasprit Bumrah was clinical in the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup fixture, securing a 2/17 spell. The fast bowler dismissed skipper Salman Ali Agha and Saim Ayub early on, giving the Men in Blue some much-needed momentum during the opponents' chase.

Team India To Face Netherlands In Final Group-Stage Fixture

Defending champions India have continued their dominance in the T20 World Cup. Despite having some hiccups with the bat, they pushed through in the group stage, securing consecutive victories.

India's powerful push has allowed it to remain in the top spot in the group standings and secure a Super 8 spot following the victory over Pakistan in Colombo.