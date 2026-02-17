Updated 17 February 2026 at 21:05 IST
India Coach Settles Question On Jasprit Bumrah's Availability For Upcoming T20 World Cup Encounter vs Netherlands
India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said Bumrah’s availability vs the Netherlands is uncertain, with the team yet to finalise its XI or assess the Ahmedabad pitch ahead of the T20 World Cup fixture.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has spoken about Jasprit Bumrah's status for the upcoming T20 World Cup fixture against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad.
The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team is running strongly in their T20 World Cup campaign so far. Following wins over the USA, Namibia and Pakistan, the Men in Blue are heading towards their final group-stage fixture against the Netherlands.
There has been significant buzz over Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the upcoming match against the Dutchmen in Ahmedabad.
India Coach Delivers Update on Bumrah Ahead of Netherlands Clash
Sitanshu Kotak has offered details on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the upcoming match-up. The Indian batting coach stated that the team has yet to finalise its playing XI and has not examined the pitch. Coach Kotak added that a judgment would be made tonight, but nothing is certain as of yet.
Advertisement
"I haven't seen the pitch yet. I have come straight here. I think the team will decide after seeing the wicket and practice. I don't think so about the rest. But if they decide something like that in the evening, that will also be tonight. Definitely not decided," Sitanshu Kotak said on the eve of the India vs Namibia fixture.
Also Read: India's Full Schedule For T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Stage, Check Venue, Timings And Date Here
Advertisement
Jasprit Bumrah was clinical in the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup fixture, securing a 2/17 spell. The fast bowler dismissed skipper Salman Ali Agha and Saim Ayub early on, giving the Men in Blue some much-needed momentum during the opponents' chase.
Team India To Face Netherlands In Final Group-Stage Fixture
Defending champions India have continued their dominance in the T20 World Cup. Despite having some hiccups with the bat, they pushed through in the group stage, securing consecutive victories.
India's powerful push has allowed it to remain in the top spot in the group standings and secure a Super 8 spot following the victory over Pakistan in Colombo.
Also Read: Australia Eliminated from T20 World Cup After IRE vs ZIM Fixture Gets Washed Out; Zimbabwe Advance to Super 8
The India-Netherlands T20 World Cup group-stage fixture will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, on February 18, 2026.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 17 February 2026 at 21:05 IST