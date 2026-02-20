India Coach Underlines Sharp Catching as Key Ahead of Super 8 Meeting With South Africa: 'It Will Play A Big Part Now'

Varun Chakravarthy celebrates with teammates the wicket of Max O'Dowd during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad | Image: AP

Team India coach Morne Morkel has emphasised the need for the squad to hone their fielding and catching skills before they step into the Super 8 stage. He highlighted that catching would play a pivotal role in this stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team has been criticised for being incapable of seizing the opportunities during the group-stage matches.

India is right behind Ireland in terms of dropping the most catches in the tournament. The Irishmen have dropped ten catches, while the Men in Blue are second after dropping nine catches in the marquee event so far.

India Coach Underlines Catching Practice as Key Ahead of Super 8 Meet vs SA

Morne Morkel has revealed that the Indian cricket team is working extra hard to step up its fielding and catching game. The Indian bowling coach added that they are also working on cutting down the angles to prevent doubles and boundaries.

Coach Morkel added that sharpening their fielding and catching skills has been one of their primary focus points before heading into the Super 8 competition.

“One thing that we work hard on is our fielding. We know the importance of the catches, wherever we can cut down angles to stop the twos, to stop any boundaries. But catching is definitely going to play a big part now in the business end of the tournament.

"Unfortunately, no catch is an easy catch, and the boys are putting the yards in and catching a lot of balls. But that's definitely one of our key focus points, is to really even go for those 50-50 ones, because we know how that can swing and break the momentum of a batting innings," Morne Morkel said at the press conference.

India Kicks Off Super 8 With Electrifying Clash

Following the group stage, the Indian cricket team will kick off the Super 8 competition, where the contest gets tougher. The Men in Blue ran through the group stage unbeaten, securing victories over the USA, Pakistan, Namibia and the Netherlands.

India will kick off its Super 8 competition with an electrifying clash against South Africa in Ahmedabad. The action heads to Chennai when India face the underdogs, Zimbabwe.