Keshav Maharaj To Lead Young South Africa Side Against New Zealand In T20I Series

Keshav Maharaj celebrates the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP

South Africa have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Keshav Maharaj is all set to lead a young-looking Proteas side in the series, scheduled to start from March 15, just after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2026.

South Africa Name Young Squad For New Zealand T20Is

Only three players of the T20 World Cup squad have been restored, as a whole lot of new faces have been given a chance. With the IPL also scheduled to start in the last week of March, a number of South African players have been relieved from further competing in the series.

The likes of Eathan Bosch, Connor Esterhuizen and Jordan Hermann are expected to make their debut when the Proteas travel to New Zealand. Both Ottneil Baartman and Gerald Coetzee also make their return to the squad, while Tony de Zorzi marks his return from injury. Eathan Bosch happens to be the brother of all-rounder Corbin Bosch.

Focus will also be on Nqobani Mokoena, who lit up the SA20 with 19 wickets. On New Zealand's lively pace-friendly surfaces, he could prove to be a dangerous customer. Head coach Shukri Conrad says, “With this series taking place directly after the T20 World Cup, the majority of that squad will return home, which creates a great opportunity for this group of players to step into the international environment and show what they're about at this level. Keshav has experience captaining the Proteas and has led two teams to the SA20 finals. His leadership and calm presence make him the ideal person to lead this group on this tour."

Advertisement

South Africa Squad For New Zealand Tour

Keshav Maharaj (c), Ottneil Baartman, Eathan Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Nqobani Mokoena, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen, and Jason Smith.