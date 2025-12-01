India Powerhouse Cricketer Poised To Make Triumphant Comeback In Upcoming South Africa T20Is: Report

Gautam Gambhir, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal and other members during a practice session before the second test match against South Africa, in Guwahati | Image: ANI

The Indian cricket team is expected to receive some much-needed reinforcement ahead of the upcoming South Africa T20Is. With all eyes on the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year, the upcoming limited-over bilateral series will be crucial for the Men in Blue.

India will face South Africa as part of the team's all-format tour in the country. With the One-Day series currently ongoing, the focus will eventually shift to the T20Is. Captain Suryakumar Yadav is expected to receive some solid reinforcements for the bowling unit for the upcoming limited-over series.

Jasprit Bumrah Set For Return Against South Africa In T20I Cricket

According to Cricbuzz, Jasprit Bumrah is expected to make his return for Team India in the T20I format. The ace Indian speedster had been rested following the South Africa Tests, which is why he was not picked for the three-match ODI series.

Bumrah is expected to be in action for Team India against South Africa, with the series opener fixture set to happen at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

The report further mentioned that, considering his workload management, Jasprit Bumrah's match work will be restricted to bowling for just four overs.

Bumrah is expected to be used meticulously by the team selectors, management and the coaching staff to avoid any injury.

Shubman Gill Also Expected To Return During South Africa T20Is

Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, there is optimism that Shubman Gill is also expected to return to the team. The Indian Test and ODI captain suffered a neck injury, which restricted his participation in the South Africa Tests in Kolkata and Guwahati.

After being released from the squad ahead of the Guwahati Test, Shubman Gill has been focusing on rehabilitation from the injury. Reports have mentioned that the 26-year-old would check in at the BCCI CoE in Bengaluru to assess his condition and also commence his rehab in the facility.

"The captain has put in a lot of hard work during the rehab process. It is up to the CoE now. If everything goes according to plan, he should be in Cuttack by December 6-7, when the T20I squad is expected to assemble," sources said to Cricbuzz.