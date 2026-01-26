'India Definitely Will Win The World Cup': Indian Blind Cricket Team Captain Ajay Kumar Reddy Shares What Inspired Him To Play The Sport

Indian blind cricket team captain Ajay Kumar Reddy lost his eyesight in a freak accident involving a door latch in his native village in Andhra Pradesh when he was just four years old. From a young age, the skipper faced many hardships, including visible impairment.

Ajay Kumar Reddy wanted to join the army to serve his country and was heartbroken to know that the visually impaired cannot enter the army. However, Ajay Kumar Reddy, who became partially sighted at an early age, soon found another way to serve his country by playing for India and winning the World Cup.

On January 26, 2026, in an interview with Republic World, the Indian team skipper shared what inspired him to play cricket and join the Indian blind cricket team.

Ajay Kumar Reddy Shares What Inspired Him To Play Cricket

The player shared that he first heard about the blind cricket team from his friend when he was in seventh standard. Even then, his friend had highlighted how Pakistan was one of the top teams in the sport, which fueled young Ajay to start playing cricket, believing that one day India would beat their neighbouring team in the World Cup and become World Champions.

Ajay shared, "First time I heard about blind cricket when I was in seventh standard, that time my fellow classmate said about blind cricket. That praising Pakistan, like, their recent World Cup win... Those kinds of words really motivated and inspired me into thinking why India can't win the World Cup? Definitely, I will play for my country, India definitely will win the World Cup, and I will be part of that winning World Cup team."

More About Ajay Kumar Reddy

Ajay made his debut in 2010 during a tour in England, where he immediately impressed everyone by winning two man-of-the-match awards. He was made the captain of the Indian blind cricket team after the retirement of Shekhar Naik in 2016. Ajay Kumar Reddy has led India to win the 2017 World Cup and has won multiple Asia Cups.