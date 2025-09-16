Rajat Patidar Races Past MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Register Unique Captaincy Record After Central Zone's Duleep Trophy Win

Indian cricket finds itself in a very luxurious position as of now. The talent pool that India has currently is filled with matchwinners, and mostly all of them are good enough to represent the country on the international stage. It is not just about the players, but Indian cricket also enjoys the luxury of having multiple leadership options, and Rajat Patidar has emerged as one worthy contender.

Rajat Patidar Becomes First Captain To Achieve Unique Feat

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar led his franchise to their first Indian Premier League title earlier this year. The iconic franchise has been led by legendary captains such as Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, and Faf du Plessis in the past, but it was Rajat who finally ended Bengaluru's title drought with his captaincy. Bengaluru had defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets in the summit clash of the eighteenth season of the IPL.

Patidar has continued to lead by example even after the IPL, and he recently led Central Zone to their first Duleep Trophy win in 11 years. Patidar has now become the first captain who has ended up winning the IPL and the Duleep Trophy in the same year, and this speaks volumes about how successful he has been as a leader.

"Every captain likes trophies. I am a bit lucky because I have a bunch of players who have shown great character, not just in the final but in the last two matches as well. That track was completely good to bat, there also our bowlers dominated and made it difficult for the other batsmen," said Patidar after Central Zone's 6-wicket win against South Zone. The summit clash of the Duleep Trophy was played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru.

Patidar Leads Central Zone With Stellar Performance