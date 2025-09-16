Updated 16 September 2025 at 10:21 IST
Rajat Patidar Races Past MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Register Unique Captaincy Record After Central Zone's Duleep Trophy Win
Rajat Patidar recently led Central Zone to their first Duleep Trophy victory after 11 years. Earlier this year, Patidar became the first RCB skipper to win the IPL
Indian cricket finds itself in a very luxurious position as of now. The talent pool that India has currently is filled with matchwinners, and mostly all of them are good enough to represent the country on the international stage. It is not just about the players, but Indian cricket also enjoys the luxury of having multiple leadership options, and Rajat Patidar has emerged as one worthy contender.
Rajat Patidar Becomes First Captain To Achieve Unique Feat
Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar led his franchise to their first Indian Premier League title earlier this year. The iconic franchise has been led by legendary captains such as Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, and Faf du Plessis in the past, but it was Rajat who finally ended Bengaluru's title drought with his captaincy. Bengaluru had defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets in the summit clash of the eighteenth season of the IPL.
Patidar has continued to lead by example even after the IPL, and he recently led Central Zone to their first Duleep Trophy win in 11 years. Patidar has now become the first captain who has ended up winning the IPL and the Duleep Trophy in the same year, and this speaks volumes about how successful he has been as a leader.
"Every captain likes trophies. I am a bit lucky because I have a bunch of players who have shown great character, not just in the final but in the last two matches as well. That track was completely good to bat, there also our bowlers dominated and made it difficult for the other batsmen," said Patidar after Central Zone's 6-wicket win against South Zone. The summit clash of the Duleep Trophy was played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru.
Patidar Leads Central Zone With Stellar Performance
Rajat Patidar led Central Zone from the front, and he allowed his bat to do the talking. Patidar ended Duleep Trophy 2025 as the highest run-scorer. From his three Duleep Trophy games, Patidar scored a total of 382 runs at an average of 76.40. The RCB and Central Zone skipper also scored a stellar hundred in the final.
